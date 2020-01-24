Medical staff in protective gear at Wuhan’s central hospital. Photo: Reuters
Wuhan medical staff being infected by virus at much faster pace than reported, sources say
- Fifteen cases of the coronavirus have been officially reported among medical staff in the city, but doctors say the true number is far higher
- One says that ‘even now we don’t have enough protective gear’ but hospital workers have ‘no option’ but to carry on
