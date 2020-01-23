A worker disinfects the square in front of the Hankou train station in Wuhan on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
‘It’s a ghost town’: shortages in Wuhan as China coronavirus transport bans take effect
- Four cities in lockdown in central Chinese province of Hubei but some experts say it could be too late
- Aviation authorities extend refunds to any passenger wanting to cancel a flight
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
A worker disinfects the square in front of the Hankou train station in Wuhan on Thursday. Photo: Reuters