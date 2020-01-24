A man adjusts his protective mask near Tiananmen Gate in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: AFP
China coronavirus: first fatality is reported outside epicentre of outbreak as man dies in Hebei province
- The victim, aged 80, had been visiting relatives in Wuhan before he was diagnosed
- Seventy-six people who had close contact with the victim were quarantined and none have been feverish, a local Communist Party mouthpiece reported
