A militia member uses a digital thermometer to take a driver's temperature at a checkpoint at a highway toll gate in Wuhan on Thursday. Photo: AP
China coronavirus: World Health Organisation not declaring virus’ spread a global emergency
- The UN agency’s ruling came as Beijing placed eight cities in central China’s Hubei province, including capital Wuhan, under lockdown to stop the virus’ spread
- Authorities also reported the first fatality outside Hubei, after an 80-year-old in Hebei province who died on Wednesday was confirmed to have had the illness
