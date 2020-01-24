Canadian acrobatic company Cirque du Soleil has cancelled its shows in eastern China following advice from health authorities. Photo: DPA
Canada’s Cirque du Soleil cancels shows in eastern China over coronavirus concerns

  • Performances in Zhejiang province abandoned in response to official requests that events of more than 100 people be closed to help contain virus
  • Hangzhou, venue for the shows, is about 430 miles from ground zero in Wuhan
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:17pm, 24 Jan, 2020

