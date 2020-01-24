Hospitals have been told to quarantine any suspected cases of the new coronavirus, and their close contacts. Photo: Reuters
Chinese and US scientists join forces to develop vaccine for deadly new coronavirus
- Experts from three American institutes are collaborating with a team from Fudan University in Shanghai
- National Institutes of Health is also working on a vaccine that could start human trials in three months
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
