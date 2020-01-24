Hospitals have been told to quarantine any suspected cases of the new coronavirus, and their close contacts. Photo: Reuters
China /  Society

Chinese and US scientists join forces to develop vaccine for deadly new coronavirus

  • Experts from three American institutes are collaborating with a team from Fudan University in Shanghai
  • National Institutes of Health is also working on a vaccine that could start human trials in three months
Topic |   China coronavirus outbreak
Laurie Chen
Laurie Chen

Updated: 1:21pm, 24 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Hospitals have been told to quarantine any suspected cases of the new coronavirus, and their close contacts. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen joined the Post in 2017 after completing a master's degree in journalism at City University, London. Originally from the UK, she studied English literature at University College London.