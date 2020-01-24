Dozens of excavators break ground for the new coronavirus facility in Wuhan, expected to be completed within six days. Photo: Xinhua
Rush is on in Wuhan to build China coronavirus treatment centre for up to 1,000 patients

  • Workers paid three times their usual wage to get emergency facility built within six days
  • Strategy echoes Beijing’s response to Sars in 2003
William Zheng and Laurie Chen

Updated: 2:50pm, 24 Jan, 2020

