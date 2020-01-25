Patients have crowded the city’s hospitals seeking tests and treatments. Photo: AFP
China /  Society

China coronavirus: Wuhan residents describe ‘doomsday’ scenes as patients overwhelm hospitals

  • One woman said her husband had been feverish and coughing blood but had been turned away by several hospitals which said they had no room for him
  • Video footage shows patients packed into corridors and what were described as the bodies of patients lying in the hallway
Topic |   China coronavirus outbreak
Mimi Lau
Mimi Lau

Updated: 7:00am, 25 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Patients have crowded the city’s hospitals seeking tests and treatments. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Mimi Lau

Mimi Lau

Mimi Lau covers human rights, religion and civil society in China. She spent seven years in southern China as the Post's Guangzhou Correspondent before returning to Hong Kong in 2017. Today, Mimi continues to pursue stories across the country, monitoring and reporting on key political and civil issues. She has won numerous awards for her work.