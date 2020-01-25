Patients have crowded the city’s hospitals seeking tests and treatments. Photo: AFP
China coronavirus: Wuhan residents describe ‘doomsday’ scenes as patients overwhelm hospitals
- One woman said her husband had been feverish and coughing blood but had been turned away by several hospitals which said they had no room for him
- Video footage shows patients packed into corridors and what were described as the bodies of patients lying in the hallway
