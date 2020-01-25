Passengers wear protective masks as they arrive at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday. The Chinese coronavirus has spread to at least two patients in the United States. Photo: AFP
China coronavirus: second US patient tests positive as health officials investigate 63 more suspected cases
- A woman in her 60s who had recently travelled to Chicago from Wuhan is diagnosed and ‘is clinically doing well’
- ‘It is likely there will be more cases reported in the US in the coming days and weeks,’ US health agency says
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
