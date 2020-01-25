A worker at Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo, Sri Lanka, wears a cloth mask to protect herself against the coronavirus on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
China coronavirus: Nepal reports first case of infection as virus reaches South Asia

  • Nepali student in his 30s tests positive for the illness after coming home for the holiday from Wuhan, the epicentre of the epidemic
  • Nepal is the seventh country to confirm a case of the deadly virus
Cissy Zhou
Updated: 5:45am, 25 Jan, 2020

