A worker at Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo, Sri Lanka, wears a cloth mask to protect herself against the coronavirus on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
China coronavirus: Nepal reports first case of infection as virus reaches South Asia
- Nepali student in his 30s tests positive for the illness after coming home for the holiday from Wuhan, the epicentre of the epidemic
- Nepal is the seventh country to confirm a case of the deadly virus
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
