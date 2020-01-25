A Chinese passenger wears a mask at the Beijing railway station on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Society

China coronavirus: Death toll rises to 41; over 1,000 cases of infection reported nationwide

  • Deaths in Hubei province, the epidemic’s epicentre, rise by 15 and infections top 1,000 nationwide
  • As of Friday, the contagion has spread to all but two of China’s 31 provinces, Qinghai and Tibet
Topic |   China coronavirus outbreak
Cissy Zhou
Cissy Zhou

Updated: 7:35am, 25 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

A Chinese passenger wears a mask at the Beijing railway station on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Cissy Zhou

Cissy Zhou

Cissy joined the SCMP in 2019. Prior to that, she has been a producer at BBC News and investigative reporter at CaiXin Media. She is interested in China's politics and economy.