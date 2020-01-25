A team of medical researchers has reported that the China coronavirus may be present in patients displaying no outward signs of illness. Photo: Xinhua
Doctors warn China coronavirus carriers may show no symptoms of illness

  • CAT scan revealed signs of pneumonia on 10-year-old Shenzhen boy’s lungs even though he had no outward signs of infection
  • Strict quarantine and contact-tracing regimes ‘crucial’ to containing outbreak
Updated: 1:10pm, 25 Jan, 2020

