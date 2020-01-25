Donald Trump said on Twitter that China has been working “very hard” to contain the coronavirus. Photo: Reuters
China /  Society

Donald Trump thanks Xi Jinping for efforts to contain deadly coronavirus

  • US ‘greatly appreciates [China’s] efforts and transparency’, president says in a tweet, as woman in her 60s becomes America’s second confirmed case
  • ‘It will all work out well’, Trump says, though state department official says Washington still has concerns about Beijing’s handling of the outbreak
China coronavirus outbreak
Lee Jeong-ho
Updated: 4:02pm, 25 Jan, 2020

