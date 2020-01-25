Researchers in China have called for more precautions against potential airborne transmission of the Wuhan coronavirus. Photo: AFP
No link with seafood market in first case of China coronavirus, Chinese scientists revealed
- Researchers into initial cases find first person with symptoms had no contact with market where disease is believed to have originated
- Call for preparedness against airborne transmission, including fitted respirators and other personal protective equipment
