Researchers in China have called for more precautions against potential airborne transmission of the Wuhan coronavirus. Photo: AFP
China /  Society

No link with seafood market in first case of China coronavirus, Chinese scientists revealed

  • Researchers into initial cases find first person with symptoms had no contact with market where disease is believed to have originated
  • Call for preparedness against airborne transmission, including fitted respirators and other personal protective equipment
Topic |   China coronavirus outbreak
Teddy Ng
Teddy Ng

Updated: 4:27pm, 25 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Researchers in China have called for more precautions against potential airborne transmission of the Wuhan coronavirus. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Teddy Ng

Teddy Ng

Teddy Ng joined the Post’s China desk in 2011, focusing on the nation’s foreign affairs. He is now deputy editor of the section.