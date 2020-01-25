Doctors and nurses from across China are being dispatched to help tackle the coronavirus epidemic in Hubei province. Photo: Xinhua
China deploys 1,230 doctors and nurses to help fight coronavirus as private firms pledge money, supplies
- Teams from Shanghai, Guangdong – including experts who helped tackle Sars – arrive in Wuhan to lend their support
- Tencent, JD.com, Lenovo among raft of private firms offering financial aid to those battling deadly outbreak
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
Doctors and nurses from across China are being dispatched to help tackle the coronavirus epidemic in Hubei province. Photo: Xinhua