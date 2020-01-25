Doctors and nurses from across China are being dispatched to help tackle the coronavirus epidemic in Hubei province. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Society

China deploys 1,230 doctors and nurses to help fight coronavirus as private firms pledge money, supplies

  • Teams from Shanghai, Guangdong – including experts who helped tackle Sars – arrive in Wuhan to lend their support
  • Tencent, JD.com, Lenovo among raft of private firms offering financial aid to those battling deadly outbreak
Topic |   China coronavirus outbreak
Lee Jeong-ho
Lee Jeong-ho

Updated: 6:00pm, 25 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Doctors and nurses from across China are being dispatched to help tackle the coronavirus epidemic in Hubei province. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho reports on China's diplomacy for the Post. He also covers East Asian security and defence stories. Before joining the Post he was with the South Korean Air Force and News1 Korea. He has a bachelor's degree in media and communications and Chinese studies from Sydney University and a master's of international studies in Chinese area studies from Seoul National University.