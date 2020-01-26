Hospitals in Wuhan and neighbouring cities are appealing to the public for basic medical supplies as criticism of the local leadership grows. Photo: AFP
Wuhan officials blamed for spread of China coronavirus as hospitals beg for supplies
- Anonymous doctor blasts slow response by local officials while state media reporter calls for ‘immediate’ removal of city leaders
- Smaller hospitals in other parts of the province launch public appeals for medical gowns, goggles and other basic equipment
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
