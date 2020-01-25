Chinese President Xi Jinping chaired a meeting of senior Communist Party officials to discuss the coronavirus crisis. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Communist Party sets up special team to handle coronavirus crisis
- President Xi Jinping says people from different ethnic groups and sectors must work together to control outbreak
- Leading group will be guided by Politburo Standing Committee – the party’s top leadership tier
