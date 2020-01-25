Military medical workers prepare to leave Chongqing for Wuhan on Friday night. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Society

China sends hundreds of military medics to Wuhan coronavirus front line

  • Specialists from armed forces sent in to epicentre to relieve hospital staff stretched by overwhelming caseload
  • No sign yet that wider involvement of the People’s Liberation Army is required, retired colonel says
Topic |   China coronavirus outbreak
Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou

Updated: 9:00pm, 25 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Military medical workers prepare to leave Chongqing for Wuhan on Friday night. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou joined the South China Morning Post's Beijing bureau in 2010. She covers China's diplomatic relations and has reported on topics such as Sino-US relations, China-India disputes, and reactions to the North Korea nuclear crisis, as well as other general news.