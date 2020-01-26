A woman wearing a mask in Beijing recently as a precaution against the coronavirus. Photo: EPA-EFE
China coronavirus: Beijing confirms use of anti-HIV drugs at some hospitals
- Three Beijing hospitals have started treating patients with the anti-HIV drugs Lopinavir and Ritonavir
- Deaths in China from the rapidly spreading coronavirus infection have risen to 42
