A woman wearing a mask in Beijing recently as a precaution against the coronavirus. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Society

China coronavirus: Beijing confirms use of anti-HIV drugs at some hospitals

  • Three Beijing hospitals have started treating patients with the anti-HIV drugs Lopinavir and Ritonavir
  • Deaths in China from the rapidly spreading coronavirus infection have risen to 42
Topic |   China coronavirus outbreak: All stories
Updated: 6:53am, 26 Jan, 2020

Cissy joined the SCMP in 2019. Prior to that, she has been a producer at BBC News and investigative reporter at CaiXin Media. She is interested in China's politics and economy.