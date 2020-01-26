China’s leadership has declared the management of the coronavirus outbreak its ‘top priority’ as the number of cases on the mainland soars. Photo: AFP
Number of coronavirus cases in China doubles as spread rate accelerates
- Deaths jump to 56, with nearly 2,000 cases confirmed on the Chinese mainland
- Xi Jinping orders officials at all levels to make managing the outbreak their ‘top priority’
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
