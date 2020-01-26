Wang Mengyun says she is sorry for an online travel show segment about bat soup filmed in 2016. Photo: Sohu
‘Sorry about the tasty bat’: Chinese online host apologises for travel show dining advice as Wuhan virus spreads
- Wang Mengyun says she had no idea the animals are a reservoir of disease when she filmed the programme in Palau three years ago
- Emergence of new coronavirus similar to other bat-borne pathogens revives calls for ban on eating exotic species
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
Wang Mengyun says she is sorry for an online travel show segment about bat soup filmed in 2016. Photo: Sohu