Wang Mengyun says she is sorry for an online travel show segment about bat soup filmed in 2016. Photo: Sohu
China /  Society

‘Sorry about the tasty bat’: Chinese online host apologises for travel show dining advice as Wuhan virus spreads

  • Wang Mengyun says she had no idea the animals are a reservoir of disease when she filmed the programme in Palau three years ago
  • Emergence of new coronavirus similar to other bat-borne pathogens revives calls for ban on eating exotic species
Topic |   China coronavirus outbreak
Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou

Updated: 2:33pm, 26 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Wang Mengyun says she is sorry for an online travel show segment about bat soup filmed in 2016. Photo: Sohu
READ FULL ARTICLE
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou joined the South China Morning Post's Beijing bureau in 2010. She covers China's diplomatic relations and has reported on topics such as Sino-US relations, China-India disputes, and reactions to the North Korea nuclear crisis, as well as other general news.