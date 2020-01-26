It is not just in the worst-hit province of Hubei that Chinese people are worried about catching the deadly coronavirus. Photo: EPA-EFE
Fear is also infectious: how coronavirus outbreak is unsettling a nation

  • Deadly epidemic has people across the country heading for the safety of the countryside, or stockpiling supplies and battening down the hatches
  • And a report of a train passenger with an upset stomach is enough to almost derail one woman on her way home for the holidays
Phoebe Zhang and He Huifeng

Phoebe Zhang is a society reporter with the South China Morning Post. She likes to write human-interest stories and has written many about people living on the fringes of society. She believes there's no story or person that's too small.

He Huifeng is an award-winning journalist and has been focusing on mainland news reporting since 2001 for several overseas media. She has gained an in-depth knowledge of political, economic and social issues on the mainland through years of close observation, which has given her a love for journalism in the field.