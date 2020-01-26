China’s health authority says the rate at which the coronavirus is spreading is accelerating. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus contagious even in incubation stage, China’s health authority says
- National Health Commission says understanding of infection remains limited, but speed at which virus is spreading is accelerating
- More than 1,300 doctors and nurses have been deployed to Hubei to help battle outbreak, with 1,000 to follow soon
