China’s health authority says the rate at which the coronavirus is spreading is accelerating. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Society

Coronavirus contagious even in incubation stage, China’s health authority says

  • National Health Commission says understanding of infection remains limited, but speed at which virus is spreading is accelerating
  • More than 1,300 doctors and nurses have been deployed to Hubei to help battle outbreak, with 1,000 to follow soon
Topic |   China coronavirus outbreak
Updated: 5:26pm, 26 Jan, 2020

