Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will head the crisis team set up to tackle the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: AFP
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang to head coronavirus crisis team as outbreak worsens
- Health commission says battling the epidemic is becoming more complicated as scientists discover virus is infectious even during its incubation period
- Wuhan mayor Zhou Xianwang says of the 2,700 people currently under observation in the city, about 1,000 are likely to become confirmed cases
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
