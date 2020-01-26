Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will head the crisis team set up to tackle the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: AFP
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang to head coronavirus crisis team as outbreak worsens

  • Health commission says battling the epidemic is becoming more complicated as scientists discover virus is infectious even during its incubation period
  • Wuhan mayor Zhou Xianwang says of the 2,700 people currently under observation in the city, about 1,000 are likely to become confirmed cases
Josephine Ma and Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 10:29pm, 26 Jan, 2020

