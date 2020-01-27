Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (centre) in Wuhan where he is directing the prevention effort against the coronavirus and meeting with patients and medical staff. Photo: Handout
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang arrives in Wuhan to lead coronavirus fight
- Li will visit patients and medical staff as part of role directing virus prevention work in the city
- Low awareness of prevention and control in countryside a key challenge, according to health official
