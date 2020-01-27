Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (centre) in Wuhan where he is directing the prevention effort against the coronavirus and meeting with patients and medical staff. Photo: Handout
China /  Society

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang arrives in Wuhan to lead coronavirus fight

  • Li will visit patients and medical staff as part of role directing virus prevention work in the city
  • Low awareness of prevention and control in countryside a key challenge, according to health official
Topic |   China coronavirus outbreak
SCMP Reporters
SCMP Reporters

Updated: 12:58pm, 27 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (centre) in Wuhan where he is directing the prevention effort against the coronavirus and meeting with patients and medical staff. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE