An ambulance crew and their vehicle undergo disinfection procedures in the coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan in central China. Photo: EPA-EFE
WHO chief arrives in China for talks on coronavirus crisis as death toll jumps
- World Health Organisation’s director general to gather information and discuss control measures as death toll jumps sharply
- Cases identified in 11 countries including US, France, Japan and Australia
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
