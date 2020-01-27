Writer Navjot Singh’s Lunar New Year visit to relatives in the Jiangsu town of Dinghu has not turned out as hoped. Photo: Weibo
Postcard from Dinggou: how word of virus brought life in Chinese town hundreds of miles from Wuhan to standstill
- Preparations for one family’s Lunar New Year celebrations in Jiangsu province were turned on their heads in 24 hours as scope of virus outbreak became clear
- Health and safety fears are keeping relatives apart and streets are empty as residents refuse to venture out amid coronavirus fears
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
Writer Navjot Singh’s Lunar New Year visit to relatives in the Jiangsu town of Dinghu has not turned out as hoped. Photo: Weibo