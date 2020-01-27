Passengers undergo thermal scanning on arrival at Singapore Changi Airport last week. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Society

Coronavirus: thousands left Wuhan for Hong Kong, Bangkok, Singapore or Tokyo before lockdown

  • But more travelled only as far as neighbouring Henan province
  • Over 4,000 people from Wuhan remain outside mainland China, as authorities call for help to accommodate them on their return
Topic |   China coronavirus outbreak
Laura Zhou
Updated: 6:45pm, 27 Jan, 2020

Laura Zhou joined the South China Morning Post's Beijing bureau in 2010. She covers China's diplomatic relations and has reported on topics such as Sino-US relations, China-India disputes, and reactions to the North Korea nuclear crisis, as well as other general news.