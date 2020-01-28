A microscopic image of the first isolated case of the coronavirus. Photo: Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention via Reuters
China coronavirus: patients are infecting two or three other people, research estimates

  • Transmission rates are considered a moving target because of gaps in information, and the number can change quickly based on quarantines and public awareness
  • ‘Whether transmission continues at the same rate critically depends on the effectiveness of the intense control effort now underway in Wuhan and across China’
Updated: 5:53am, 28 Jan, 2020

