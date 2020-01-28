World Health Organisation director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (left) meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing on Tuesday to discuss how to curb the spread of a new coronavirus. Photo: Kyodo
No need to evacuate foreign nationals from China coronavirus epicentre, WHO chief says
- Tedros Ghebreyesus says the agency has full confidence in China’s preventive action
- The coronavirus outbreak has killed 106 people
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
