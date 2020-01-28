China has invested billions of dollars in green energy, including solar, but is still heavily reliant on coal for its electricity. Photo: Reuters
China’s role ‘critical’ if world is to meet climate change targets
- Without further Chinese progress away from coal, Paris Agreement goals cannot be delivered, UN environment agency warns
- China has invested more than any other country in renewable energy, but its investments in fossil fuels have also risen
Topic | Climate change
