People in the coronavirus hit city of Wuhan and its surrounding province of Hebei in central China are sharing their experiences of life under quarantine on social media. Photo: AFP
China /  Society

China coronavirus: YouTube and Twitter show realities of life in lockdown

  • Wuhan residents share their experiences on social media, including platforms beyond the Chinese ‘Great Firewall’
  • Videos show people shouting encouragement to each other from their windows to boost morale
Topic |   China coronavirus outbreak
Laurie Chen
Laurie Chen

Updated: 9:00pm, 28 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

People in the coronavirus hit city of Wuhan and its surrounding province of Hebei in central China are sharing their experiences of life under quarantine on social media. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen joined the Post in 2017 after completing a master's degree in journalism at City University, London. Originally from the UK, she studied English literature at University College London.