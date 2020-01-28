Millions of viewers tuned in to a live stream of construction of Leishenshan, one of two temporary hospitals being built in Wuhan. Photo: Handout
Live from Wuhan: millions tune in to watch China build coronavirus hospitals

  • Streams from the construction sites of two new temporary medical facilities at the epicentre of the outbreak attract a supportive audience
  • More cities expected to follow in race to contain transmission
William Zheng and Laurie Chen

Updated: 8:45pm, 28 Jan, 2020

