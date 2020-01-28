The passenger is being treated in an isolation ward at the Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi. Photo: Handout
Africa on alert after Kenya reports suspected coronavirus patient
- Student had travelled from Guangzhou to Nairobi after spending time in Wuhan, where the outbreak started
- Large volume of air traffic between China and the continent puts it at ‘high risk’ for spread of the disease
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
