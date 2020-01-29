United Airlines is cutting back the number of its daily flights from US cities to Hong Kong, Shanghai and Beijing. Photo: Bloomberg
China coronavirus: United Airlines cuts back China flights as disease worsens in Asia

  • Carrier cancelling 24 flights from US to Hong Kong, Beijing and Shanghai amid concerns about virus
  • Decision follows US State Department warning to avoid non-essential travel to China
Cissy Zhou and Danny Lee

Updated: 5:56am, 29 Jan, 2020

