United Airlines is cutting back the number of its daily flights from US cities to Hong Kong, Shanghai and Beijing. Photo: Bloomberg
China coronavirus: United Airlines cuts back China flights as disease worsens in Asia
- Carrier cancelling 24 flights from US to Hong Kong, Beijing and Shanghai amid concerns about virus
- Decision follows US State Department warning to avoid non-essential travel to China
