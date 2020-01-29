Pedestrians in Beijing wear protective masks to help stop the spread of a deadly virus that began in Wuhan. Photo: AFP
China coronavirus: death toll reaches 131 as number of cases surpasses that of Sars
- There are 840 newly confirmed cases in Hubei province, where the outbreak began, Chinese health authorities say
- Most patients who have died are older than 60 and had pre-existing conditions, according to local authorities
