Pedestrians in Beijing wear protective masks to help stop the spread of a deadly virus that began in Wuhan. Photo: AFP
China coronavirus: death toll reaches 131 as number of cases surpasses that of Sars

  • There are 840 newly confirmed cases in Hubei province, where the outbreak began, Chinese health authorities say
  • Most patients who have died are older than 60 and had pre-existing conditions, according to local authorities
Cissy Zhou and William Zheng

Updated: 7:47am, 29 Jan, 2020

