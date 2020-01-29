China’s top court argues that it was not in the public interest to punish people discussing the Wuhan outbreak in the early days. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus ‘rumour’ crackdown by Wuhan police slammed by China’s top court

  • Supreme People’s Court says authorities should have tolerated messages posted about the illness in a group chat, even if they were not completely accurate
  • Chinese media report that a doctor posted information about the illness on an alumni forum before coming down with the virus himself
Updated: 3:24pm, 29 Jan, 2020

