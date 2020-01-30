Wuhan has spent a week in isolation to try to contain the coronavirus. Photo: AFP
Life in the time of coronavirus: how Wuhan made it through a week in lockdown
- The millions of people left in the closed city are finding new ways to help others and entertain themselves as they wait for the deadly outbreak to be over
- There was some initial panic buying but residents say protective equipment and medication – rather than food – are their big needs
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
