All regions of China have now reported cases of the new coronavirus. Photo: AFP
China faces bigger epidemic than Sars in ‘complicated and grave’ coronavirus outbreak
- Number of cases of the pneumonia-like illness has surpassed the total for severe acute respiratory syndrome in the mainland 17 years ago
- Hubei governor says the situation is ‘particularly severe’ in Huanggang, where a makeshift hospital has been set up
