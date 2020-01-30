A girl wearing a face mask plays on a swing near the Yingwuzhou Yangtze River Bridge in Wuhan, epicentre of the coronavirus epidemic. The illness has now infected more people in China than the SARS outbreak did. Photo: AP
China /  Society

China coronavirus: World Health Organisation to reconsider non-declaration of global health emergency over outbreak

  • Growing evidence of human-to-human transmission outside China
  • New cases are forcing the WHO to re-evaluate last week’s decision not to declare a global health emergency
Topic |   World Health Organisation
Owen Churchill
Owen Churchill

Updated: 12:40am, 30 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

A girl wearing a face mask plays on a swing near the Yingwuzhou Yangtze River Bridge in Wuhan, epicentre of the coronavirus epidemic. The illness has now infected more people in China than the SARS outbreak did. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Owen Churchill

Owen Churchill

Owen joined the Post as US correspondent in 2018 after several years working as a reporter and editor in China. He covers US-China relations, trade, and wider issues concerning China's global presence. A co-founder of the Shanghai-based news outlet Sixth Tone, he is an alumnus of London's School of Oriental and African Studies and Fudan University in Shanghai.