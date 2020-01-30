A girl wearing a face mask plays on a swing near the Yingwuzhou Yangtze River Bridge in Wuhan, epicentre of the coronavirus epidemic. The illness has now infected more people in China than the SARS outbreak did. Photo: AP
China coronavirus: World Health Organisation to reconsider non-declaration of global health emergency over outbreak
- Growing evidence of human-to-human transmission outside China
- New cases are forcing the WHO to re-evaluate last week’s decision not to declare a global health emergency
Topic | World Health Organisation
A girl wearing a face mask plays on a swing near the Yingwuzhou Yangtze River Bridge in Wuhan, epicentre of the coronavirus epidemic. The illness has now infected more people in China than the SARS outbreak did. Photo: AP