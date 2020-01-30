Workers at the construction site of the 1,000-bed temporary hospital for coronavirus patients in Wuhan on Tuesday night. The hospital is scheduled to be completed in 10 days, to be manned by doctors and nurses from around China. Photo: EPA-EFE
China coronavirus: confirmed mainland cases rise to 7,158, with deaths now at 170
- Communist Party group, led by Premier Li Keqiang, calls situation ‘complicated and grave’
- Chinese researchers say they have invented a test for antibody responses in infected patients
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
Workers at the construction site of the 1,000-bed temporary hospital for coronavirus patients in Wuhan on Tuesday night. The hospital is scheduled to be completed in 10 days, to be manned by doctors and nurses from around China. Photo: EPA-EFE