Hermoine Dickey, aged 8, on her way to Wuhan Tiange International Airport for a charter flight to California on Tuesday. The US government transported 195 diplomats, family members and other Americans out of Wuhan. Photo: Priscilla Dickey via AP
China coronavirus: 195 evacuated Americans healthy but are being isolated voluntarily in California, US says
- ‘They want to make sure that they are protecting themselves and their communities,’ US health official says
- Further testing on those brought to US from Wuhan will take up to three days
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
