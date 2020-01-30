Officials in rural Hubei province are to investigate after a teenager died when he was left at home while his carer relatives were isolated on suspicion of having caught the Wuhan coronavirus. Photo: Weixin
China /  Society

Left at home for six days: disabled Chinese boy dies after carer dad and brother are quarantined for coronavirus checks

  • Father’s post to Weibo says teenager with cerebral palsy had no food, drink or personal hygiene care for nearly a week
  • Local official says there was ‘no way we could have left a boy with cerebral palsy at home with nobody looking after him’
Topic |   China coronavirus outbreak
Laurie Chen
Laurie Chen

Updated: 2:34pm, 30 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Officials in rural Hubei province are to investigate after a teenager died when he was left at home while his carer relatives were isolated on suspicion of having caught the Wuhan coronavirus. Photo: Weixin
READ FULL ARTICLE
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen joined the Post in 2017 after completing a master's degree in journalism at City University, London. Originally from the UK, she studied English literature at University College London.