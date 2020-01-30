A couple walk near the deserted Forbidden City in Beijing this week. The coronavirus is rapidly spreading. Photo: AFP
Experts call for WHO to declare coronavirus outbreak an international emergency
- World Health Organisation committee will convene on Thursday for third time in a week to assess the situation
- Former WHO adviser on communicable diseases says there is ‘imminent risk’ of international spread
