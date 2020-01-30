Many Hongkongers who work or study in the Chinese mainland say they are unsure when they will be able to return. Photo: Bloomberg
Hongkongers unable to return to their studies, work in mainland China
- Student says the extended Lunar New Year holiday means he will be under pressure to complete his final-year thesis
- Many Hongkongers who commute to the mainland say they have been told to work at home for the time being
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
