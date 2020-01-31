In this combination image, donor Anthony Tsui (left) hands over 400 N95 face masks to Chen Jianghao in Vancouver on Tuesday, while masks are displayed in a store in Hong Kong last week. Photos: Chen Jianghao / SCMP
The dentist, the donor, the dude in the van: Canadian coronavirus profiteers run rampant as Vancouver donates thousands of N95 medical masks to Wuhan
- A network of donors in Canada is sending much-needed N95 face masks and other medical supplies to the Chinese epicentre of the outbreak
- But local stores have sold out, as private resellers reap big profits from concerns about the outbreak
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
