Demand for protective gear for medical staff tackling the coronavirus outweighs China’s domestic supply. Photo: Xinhua
China goes global in search for protective suits, masks and goggles as coronavirus infections begin to take off

  • Government estimates that 100,000 pieces of gear are needed every day in virus epicentre Hubei province alone, but Chinese suppliers can only meet a third of that
  • Unicef, South Korea, Japan and Chinese embassies are sourcing and shipping more, while Taiwan says it must focus on its own needs
Updated: 3:28pm, 31 Jan, 2020

