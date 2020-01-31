Wuhan residents are screened as they prepare to board their flight home at Kota Kinabalu International Airport in Malaysia on Friday evening. Photo: Handout
227 Chinese stranded overseas set to arrive home on Friday night, Beijing says
- Civil aviation authority says it has arranged flights from Thailand, Malaysia to get holidaymakers back to Wuhan
- Preparations also being made to repatriate Chinese stuck in Canada, Singapore, Japan and Myanmar, official says
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
