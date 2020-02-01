Controversial Chinese mixed martial arts fighter Xu Xiaodong in training for the biggest fight of his career. Photo: Qin Chen
Chinese mixed martial arts fighter Xu Xiaodong rose to fame exposing fake kung fu – now he just wants to ‘survive’
- When China’s most controversial fighter headed to Bangkok for the biggest match of his career, his first concern was whether he would be allowed on the flight
- Back in Beijing, he has faced visits from unnamed officials and repeated suspensions of his social media accounts
Topic | Martial arts
