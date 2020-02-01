Controversial Chinese mixed martial arts fighter Xu Xiaodong in training for the biggest fight of his career. Photo: Qin Chen
China

Chinese mixed martial arts fighter Xu Xiaodong rose to fame exposing fake kung fu – now he just wants to ‘survive’

  • When China’s most controversial fighter headed to Bangkok for the biggest match of his career, his first concern was whether he would be allowed on the flight
  • Back in Beijing, he has faced visits from unnamed officials and repeated suspensions of his social media accounts
Topic |   Martial arts
Inkstone
Inkstone

Updated: 1:00pm, 1 Feb, 2020

The Inkstone team brings you the latest stories from an unsurpassed network of reporters, editors, producers and video journalists. We cover news, politics, business, economics, tech, entertainment and what’s buzzing in Chinese social media.