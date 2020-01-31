New research has found the virus was being transmitted between humans from mid-December, but authorities said there was no evidence of that at the time. Photo: AFP
Paper on human transmission of coronavirus sets off social media storm in China
- Research based on first 425 cases in Wuhan finds disease was being spread among close contacts since mid-December
- But that was only confirmed by health authorities on January 20, and internet users accuse them of withholding information
